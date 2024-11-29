Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong laid the foundation stone for upgrading the Pynursla Community Health Centre (CHC) to a Sub-Divisional Hospital on November 28. The event, held at Pynursla in East Khasi Hills District, also marked the inauguration of the First Referral Unit (FRU) at the existing CHC.

Addressing the gathering, Tynsong emphasised the government’s focus on improving healthcare access, particularly in rural areas. He highlighted that the upgraded facility would bridge gaps in medical services for the local population and nearby communities.

"Healthcare remains a top priority for the state, second only to education and infrastructure in budget allocations," he stated. Tynsong also called for collective efforts to tackle health challenges and encouraged residents to register for the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) to avail benefits.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh underscored the significance of the upgraded hospital, which will offer both in-patient and out-patient services. The new FRU will provide round-the-clock specialist care in medicine, pediatrics, surgery, and obstetrics. This, she said, would reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment. Lyngdoh also announced plans for a blood storage unit at the hospital, aiming to improve emergency care.

She further stressed the importance of safe childbirth and urged community health workers to encourage pregnant women to deliver at healthcare facilities. Improving immunisation rates and ensuring deworming programs for children were also listed as key goals.

The event saw participation from several officials, including Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar, Director of Health Services Dr JS Momin, and Pynursla SDO EL Warjri. Local leaders and residents were also present to witness the milestone in Pynursla’s healthcare development.