Meghalaya's talented racers put on an impressive show at the 4th Street King's Autocross Challenge 2023 held at Dimapur, Nagaland. The two-day event, held on April 28-29, drew 91 motorsport enthusiasts from across the North East region.

In the open category, Ronan Bazeley Rymbai emerged as the champion, while Elhannan Jason Syiem won the Rookie Category. The Ladies category saw Chelsea Byssat take the top spot, with Noche Aranchimiksa M Sangma securing third place. Larry Mukhim and Ruchir C Marak finished second and third, respectively, in the SUV men's category.

The event featured four categories: Rookie, Open, SUV, and Ladies, each with a different entry fee and prize money. The Rookie and SUV categories had a prize pool of 30k, 20k, and 10k for the top three positions, while the Open category offered a bigger prize pool of 50k, 35k, 25k, 15k, and 10k for the top five positions.

In addition to the main categories, there were two individual prizes: Best Decorated Car and Youngest Driver.