Meghalaya raises age limit to 45 for SSA teachers applying for government jobs
Meghalaya government raises age limit for SSA teachers to 45 years, opening doors for experienced educators. The move addresses demands for job security and acknowledges contributions to education.
The Meghalaya cabinet approved a measure on October 24 raising the upper age limit to 45 years for serving SSA teachers applying for government teaching positions. The decision affects recruitment across all levels, from lower primary to higher secondary schools.
Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced the policy change following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in North Garo Hills District. The relaxation specifically targets current SSA teachers who were appointed through proper channels.
The move comes amid mounting pressure from the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association, which recently issued a two-month ultimatum demanding regularisation of over 13,000 SSA teachers statewide.
In related decisions, the cabinet approved:
- A loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank for the "Support Human Capital Development in Meghalaya - Phase II" project. The centre will repay 90% of the loan amount as a grant, while the state bears 10%
- New rules governing rental housing and government quarter allotments for state employees
- Enhanced powers for the Housing Department to manage assets and upgrade infrastructure
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