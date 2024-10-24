The Meghalaya cabinet approved a measure on October 24 raising the upper age limit to 45 years for serving SSA teachers applying for government teaching positions. The decision affects recruitment across all levels, from lower primary to higher secondary schools.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced the policy change following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in North Garo Hills District. The relaxation specifically targets current SSA teachers who were appointed through proper channels.

The move comes amid mounting pressure from the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association, which recently issued a two-month ultimatum demanding regularisation of over 13,000 SSA teachers statewide.

In related decisions, the cabinet approved: