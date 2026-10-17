Rally driver Aneesh M. Sangma was felicitated by the Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC) after winning the X3 Extreme category and securing fifth place overall at the 2026 Rally of the Himalayas, held across the high-altitude terrains of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh from September 26 to 30.

Sangma, who competed in car No. 112 alongside co-driver Goutham CP, navigated challenging mountain routes, including the 16,580-foot Shinku La Pass, to secure the result in one of India's demanding rally competitions. His participation also marked a milestone as he became the first rally driver from Garo Hills to compete in the event.

The latest achievement adds to Sangma's growing record in Indian motorsport. In July 2025, he and co-driver Dinky Varghese won the Gypsy category at the Indian National Rally Championship's Rally of Coimbatore, securing TMSC's first national-level INRC victory. The duo followed it up with another first-place finish in the Gypsy category at the Blueband Robusta Rally in Coorg, Karnataka, in November 2025, earning Sangma the National Champion title for the second time that year.

Speaking to the media after his latest achievement, Sangma credited hard work and determination for his performance and acknowledged the TMSC's support throughout his development as a competitive rally driver.

“Their help has been immense and without their support it would have been a more difficult journey,” Sangma said, thanking Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N. Marak, the state sports minister and Tura MP James Sangma for their support.

Recalling the challenges during the Rally of the Himalayas, Sangma said the freezing weather and the physical demands of the competition made the event particularly difficult.

“We woke up at 3 AM and reported at 4:30 AM in freezing conditions. The race required not only us keeping healthy but also to ensure a healthy engine. It was a tough race and I am glad that I took the podium and made our state proud,” he said.

Sangma also confirmed plans to compete in the international racing circuit, with a race in Thailand scheduled for November this year. He expressed confidence in the potential of local drivers and said the region's driving talent could contribute to the growth of motorsport in Meghalaya.

The TMSC has been supporting local competitors and encouraging participation in national-level events. Sangma's recent performance highlights the growing participation of drivers from Meghalaya in competitive rallying and is expected to encourage aspiring motorsport enthusiasts in Garo Hills.

The rally driver also acknowledged the contributions of those who supported his journey, including people who worked behind the scenes to help him reach this milestone.