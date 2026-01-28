Meghalaya rally from two goals down to draw with Services in Santosh Trophy

Meghalaya showed grit and composure to recover from a two-goal deficit and secure a 2-2 draw against former champions Services in a Group B match of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2025–26 at Silapathar on January 27.

The result was hard-earned, with Meghalaya forced to defend with 10 men for the final phase after a late red card, but the comeback kept them firmly in contention for the knockout stage.

Services struck early through Jijo Jerone, who headed home a free-kick in the 20th minute. Meghalaya had a clear chance to respond soon after when a handball led to a penalty, but Mebankhraw Wahlang’s effort in the 30th minute was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Gagandeep Singh. The miss proved costly as Services doubled their lead minutes later, Abhishek Pawar flicking in another header from close range.

Facing the risk of falling further behind in the group standings, Meghalaya found a crucial breakthrough just before the break. Owanijuh Pajuh delivered a measured cross in stoppage time, which Deibormame Tongper converted with a header to pull one back.

The equaliser came in the 64th minute, again from a set-piece. Deibormame rose to meet a corner from Robertson Khongriah, completing his brace and drawing Meghalaya level in a match dominated by aerial goals.

Momentum was with Meghalaya until the 77th minute, when Dawanchwa Challam was sent off for a second yellow card. Reduced to 10 men, the team dropped deeper and focused on defending, successfully denying Services any late breakthrough.

The draw takes Meghalaya to five points from three matches. They slipped to third place after Railways defeated Punjab 2-0 earlier in the day, leaving both teams level on points but separated by goal difference. The top four sides from the group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Meghalaya next face group leaders Kerala on January 29 at Silapathar. Kerala moved to seven points after edging Odisha 1-0 earlier on Tuesday.