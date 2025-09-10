Meghalaya ramps up Japanese Encephalitis fight while Smart City projects progress

The Meghalaya government is intensifying its efforts to curb Japanese Encephalitis (JE) while making steady headway on Smart City Mission projects, officials told the Assembly on September 10.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh reported that the state recorded 236 JE cases over the past two years, with 89 in 2023-24 and 147 in 2024-25. She emphasised the importance of vaccination, stating, "JE vaccine is part of the universal immunisation programme for children aged 9 to 11 months and 16 to 23 months. Vaccination is key to prevention, and the government is working hard to break down misconceptions."

Lyngdoh said higher vaccination coverage in the Garo Hills, ranging from 80 to 95 per cent, has contributed to fewer cases compared to Khasi and Jaintia Hills. She highlighted East Garo Hills (80 per cent), North Garo Hills (84 per cent), South Garo Hills (92 per cent), South West Garo Hills (93 per cent) and West Garo Hills (95 per cent) as examples, while East Khasi Hills reported 71 per cent coverage and Ri-Bhoi 82 per cent.

On urban development, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar reported that Smart City projects have achieved 77.81 per cent overall physical progress as of July. He noted that the first phase primarily focused on commercial complexes but promised, "other important projects will be included in the second phase."

Dhar also addressed concerns raised about public amenities, confirming the construction of open-air gyms at multiple locations in Shillong, including the Governor's House, Mawprem, and Laitumkhrah, with a project cost of Rs 5 crore.

Regarding the recently inaugurated Polo commercial complex by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Dhar said it is being operationalised with 109 shops. Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma raised questions about quality audits and alleged a "huge withdrawal of salary" by the Smart City project CEO. Dhar confirmed an audit had been conducted and requested time to respond to salary-related queries.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma explained the tender process for the Polo complex, saying initial attempts to tender the entire complex received no bids. "We are now examining whether to go floor-wise or shop-wise for allotment of stalls. Very soon we will be finalising that," he said.

On outsourcing management instead of directly engaging unemployed youth, the CM added, "The government had to follow procedure and ensure maximum revenue. However, multiple projects are being implemented to address employment concerns."