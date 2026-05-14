Meghalaya ramps up National Games preparations through athlete meet

With preparations for the 39th National Games gathering pace, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday pitched the event as more than a sporting spectacle, promising stronger athlete support, government job opportunities and long-term investment in sports infrastructure ahead of the 2027 edition.

A high-level interaction organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at the State Convention Centre in Shillong brought together athletes, coaches and State Sports Associations to discuss concerns ranging from training facilities and nutrition to competition exposure and athlete welfare.

Chairing the meeting, Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said the government wants to ensure that hosting the National Games also translates into medal-winning performances for athletes from the state.

“We all have to work together as a team if we want to host a successful National Games,” he said.

Shylla revealed that the meeting was organised after an athlete approached him, arguing that infrastructure alone would not bring medals and that athletes needed better nutrition and institutional support. The athlete had also requested a platform to raise grievances directly with the government.

The minister said Meghalaya’s young population makes sports investment a strategic priority, noting that nearly 59 per cent of the state’s population is below 25 years of age. He added that the Sports Department’s budget had risen sharply over the past seven years, allowing the government to expand spending on infrastructure, training systems and athlete welfare.

The government has already released the first phase of financial assistance to sports associations for equipment purchases and the hiring of national and international coaches, while a second phase aimed at accommodation, diet and competition exposure is expected soon.

One of the major announcements made during the interaction was the implementation of the Meghalaya Outstanding Direct Appointment Policy for medal winners at the National Games.

“If you win a medal, you are entitled to get a government job. Bring a medal, take a job,” Shylla said.

The minister also said athletes would be allowed to continue their sporting careers and complete higher studies before joining government service, with flexibility to join before the age of 37.

Shylla urged athletes and sports associations to avoid “unnecessary criticism over minor issues” and instead focus on collective preparation for the Games, warning that any failure during the event would reflect on the entire state.

Officials at the meeting highlighted the scale of Meghalaya’s sports expansion in recent years. More than 50,000 athletes have reportedly been scouted across the state since June 2025, while over 1,200 athletes are currently training under 27 State Sports Associations.

Athletes from Meghalaya have so far won 70 medals at national and international events, including 23 gold medals. The state is also setting up a High Performance Sports Science Centre at the J.N. Sports Complex to provide sports science support, injury management and performance analysis.

With investments in sports infrastructure crossing Rs 1,800 crore since 2018, the state government is positioning the 39th National Games as a major platform for youth development, sports promotion and economic activity in the Northeast.