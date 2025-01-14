Rangdajied United FC and Shillong Lajong FC won their respective matches in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo on January 14.

While Rangdajied were 4-0 victors in the early kick-off against Sawmer SC, Lajong battled past Laitkor SC 1-0 later.

All four of RUFC's goals came in the first half hour, with Ieitlang Syiemlieh (16’, 30’), Wansiewdor Nengnong (19’) and Arlangky Nongsiej (23’) finding their way past Sawmer, who were playing their first OC Blue SPL game since 2 December and were definitely a little ragtag in defence, with a few injuries meaning that some first-choice players were on the bench.

Both of Ieitlang's goals required a bit of luck. The first saw him aim a free-kick around the wall of defenders and the ball hit the woodwork and bounced back off the goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar to go over the line. Incredibly Ieitlang's second goal was practically a carbon copy but this time the goal was scored in open play.

Wansiewdor's strike came after he made a quick run into the box to meet a pass. Pyrshangbanbha and a defender tried to cut him off but he threaded the ball through and into the net. The other goal came through another free-kick, this time deep on the left. It was sent to the far post where Fedrick Wahlang headed the ball back towards the centre for Arlangky to tap in.

Two near-misses were the highlight of the second half, with Hamebantei Khongphai rattling the crossbar for Sawmer, followed by Arlangky doing the same for Rangdajied.

Later, Deibormame Tongper scored the only goal of the Lajong-Laitkor game in the 74th minute, though he had to be substituted immediately after as he injured his leg in the process.

Laitkor had the first real opportunity with a Iaryngkatlang Kharkrang shot blocked by Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai, who then had to cover the rebound. At the other end SLFC's Babysunday Marngar had a goal disallowed for offside and he then missed a golden opportunity when one-on-one with goalie Deranius Wahlang in first-half stoppage time.

Deibormame finally got the goal by negotiating a tricky bounce and an opposition defender to pull off a low left-footer to Deranius's left.

This was Laitkor's last game of the first leg and they finished with three wins, one draw and five defeats for a total of 10 points. Although they have had a reasonable first season in the OC Blue SPL so far, they have not scored in four out of the last five matches.

Tomorrow reigning champions Mawlai SC will play relegation zone occupants Nongthymmai SC at 2:30 pm.