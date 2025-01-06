Defending champions Rangdajied United and 2019 winners Shillong Lajong will mark the resumption of the 4th Meghalaya State League 2024 when the quarterfinal round begins on January 9, with the two sides set to face off at the Wahiajer Sports Complex. Kick-off for all the quarterfinals is scheduled for 1 pm.

The marquee event of the Meghalaya Football Association, supported by the Meghalaya government, was paused in November to allow ample time for the state men's football team to prepare for the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, where Meghalaya bowed out in the quarterfinal round.

The Tournament Director of MSL 2024, Dr LL Mawsor, has informed the eight clubs concerned about the quarterfinal fixtures.

Following the first game will be a double-header on 11 January - in a Jaintia Hills Derby, Sutnga (East Jaintia Hills) and Ladthadlaboh (West Jaintia Hills) will go head-to-head in Diengshynrum, Khliehriat. In Shillong, at the SSA Stadium, Mawlai and Khliehmawlieh will be involved in a rematch of the MSL 2023 semifinal. (Khliehmawlieh had sensationally defeated Mawlai last year but then were pipped in the title match by Rangdajied.)

The fourth quarterfinal will see Chipakkore take on Rymbai Shkenshynriah at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura on January 14.

Chipakkore (Group A), Sutnga (Group B), Ladthadlaboh (Group C), Rangdajied (Group D), Lajong (Group E) and Mawlai (Group F) came out on top in their respective groups. R Shkenshynriah and Khliehmawlieh qualified for the knockouts as the two best second-placed teams across the six groups.

Lajong had beaten Rangdajied in the 2019 final to lift the trophy in Khliehriat but Rangdajied then got their own back by knocking out SLFC after an epic two-leg semifinal in 2023 before going on to win the trophy.

The two have had a longstanding rivalry outside the MSL, in Shillong Sports Association and All India Football Federation tournaments as well as last year's Durand Cup. Their fourth meeting in the MSL thus promises to be another landmark contest between two great sides.