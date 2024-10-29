Defending champions Rangdajied United FC faced a tough challenge as they were held to a goalless draw by Rymbai Skhenshynriah in Group D of the Meghalaya State League 2024 at Khliehriat. Matches across five of the six zones saw teams battling it out for points.

In Mawkyrwat, last year's runners-up Khliehmawlieh Youth Club briefly led in Group B, scoring in the 52nd minute through Livingstone Nongrang. However, they couldn’t maintain the advantage as veteran Mawten SC player Oversharp Iawphniaw found the net twice, in the 54th and 87th minutes, sealing a 2-1 victory for his team.

The biggest spectacle was in Shillong, where Mawlai SC dismantled Seng Samla Mawmluh with a staggering 16-0 victory in Group F. Khrawkupar Jana and Donlad Diengdoh each scored four goals, while Fairming Suting netted twice.

Other scorers included Batskhemlang Mawlong, Robertson Khongriah, Overkindness L Mawnai, Banraplang Pyngrope, Romarius Laban, and Brolington Warlarpih, marking one of the largest winning margins in MSL history.

Elsewhere, Chipakkore and Atong Matgrik played to a 0-0 draw in Tura in Group A. In Wahiajer, Mawtari Myrdon came out on top with a 3-1 win over Seinbhalang Shkentalang in Group E, with James Warlarpih scoring once and Baris Taro adding two more goals. Tip Rasmut scored the lone goal for Shkentalang in added time of the first half.