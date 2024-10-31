Rangdajied United FC claimed their first victory in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024, defeating Ryntih FC 3-0 at SSA Stadium, Polo, yesterday evening.

After a goalless first half marked by missed opportunities on both sides, Rangdajied came alive in the final minutes with Pasborlang Khonglikong (78’, 90’+3) and Manbhakupar Iawphniaw (88’) sealing the win and their first points of the season.

Ryntih’s struggle to beat Rangdajied in SPL history continues, with Rangdajied now holding five wins and one draw against them since the 2019 season. Both teams made multiple adjustments to their starting lineups, resulting in a cautious start as the players settled into the match.

Pasborlang’s earlier attempt hit the woodwork, but he found success with a long-range shot in the 78th minute, slipping past substitute keeper Luckystar Lawai. Manbhakupar added to the score with a deflected shot in the 88th, and Pasborlang capped off the victory with a composed finish in added time.

Later today, Nongthymmai SC, currently at the bottom of the table, will face Nongrim Hills SC at 5:30 pm.