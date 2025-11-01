Meghalaya: Rangdajied United storm into SSA Super Cup semifinals with 3-0 win over Nangkiew Irat

Rangdajied United secured a convincing 3-0 win over Nangkiew Irat to book their place in the semifinals of the inaugural SSA Super Cup 2025 at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, Shillong.

Benny V Khriam opened the scoring in the 36th minute after capitalising on a clever assist from Pasborlang Khonglikong. The lead was extended in the second half when Dibormi Kassar calmly converted two penalties in the 73rd and 85th minutes, both struck low to the right of Nangkiew goalkeeper Akash Thapa.

The Super Cup, organised by the Shillong Sports Association, pits the top six teams from the Shillong Premier League 2025 against each other in a knockout format. Rangdajied, who finished fourth in the league, faced fifth-placed Nangkiew Irat, with their earlier league encounter ending 1-1 on 5 September.

The opening half hour saw cautious play from both sides before Rangdajied broke through with Benny’s close-range finish. In the second period, defensive errors proved costly for Nangkiew. Kitdorlang L Nonglait’s foul on Pasborlang and a later challenge by Dibinroy on Dibormi handed Rangdajied two spot kicks, both clinically dispatched.

For his all-round performance in defence and midfield, Mebanshngain Kurkalang was named the T7 Player of the Match, receiving a memento and a cheque of Rs 5,000 from SSA Working President Robert Dkhar.

Rangdajied will now face Shillong Premier League champions Langsning in the first semifinal on November 7. The other semifinal berth will be decided on Saturday when Mawlai, who finished third in the SPL, take on sixth-placed Sawmer at 5pm. The winner will meet runners-up Shillong Lajong in the second semifinal.