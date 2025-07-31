Meghalaya ranks lowest in India for compensatory afforestation

The Meghalaya High Court has been informed that the state records the country's poorest performance in compensatory afforestation, raising serious concerns about environmental restoration efforts following large-scale deforestation projects.

The revelation came during proceedings of a public interest litigation challenging the extensive tree felling in Lawsohtun area of East Khasi Hills District for the Shillong Peak Ropeway Cable Car Project. Senior Advocate K Paul, representing petitioner Geraldine G.Shabong, cited a local daily's report highlighting the state's dismal afforestation record.

"When the Central government has authorised deforestation for the Shillong Peak Ropeway Cable Car Project and such activity has been carried out, there should be proper compensatory afforestation in the vicinity of the project and not in any distant place," Paul argued before the division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh.

The court learned that deforestation activities were conducted legally after obtaining proper permissions from the Central government for the tourism department's cable car project at the Raid Laban Reserve Forests. However, the petitioner contends that adequate environmental compensation has not been provided.

Advocate General A Kumar acknowledged his government's willingness to undertake afforestation work but pointed to land availability constraints in the project area as a significant hurdle.

Recognising the complexity of balancing development with environmental protection, the court adopted an innovative approach. Both the Advocate General and the petitioner's counsel have been directed to jointly visit the ropeway project site and assess the feasibility of conducting compensatory afforestation in the immediate vicinity.

The state government must arrange all logistics for this field visit, including travel, accommodation, and refreshments for the legal teams. Their joint report will guide the court's future directions on ensuring proper ecological restoration.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on August 14, 2025, when the court will review the site visit findings and determine appropriate measures to address Meghalaya's environmental restoration deficit.