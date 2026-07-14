Meghalaya reaches 85 per cent distribution of electoral revision forms: Official

Enumeration forms have been distributed to nearly 85 per cent of Meghalaya's 23.49 lakh electors as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, according to the Election Department.

Officials said that, as of Tuesday, enumeration forms had been distributed to 19,91,883 of the state's 23,49,645 registered voters, taking overall coverage to 84.77 per cent.

The department also reported that 5,64,610 forms have been digitised, accounting for 24.03 per cent of the total electorate.

West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest distribution rate at 98.94 per cent, followed by South West Garo Hills (97.77 per cent), North Garo Hills (95.12 per cent), South West Khasi Hills (90.37 per cent) and East Garo Hills (88.84 per cent).

East Jaintia Hills led the state in digitisation, with 41.55 per cent of enumeration forms uploaded digitally. It was followed by South West Khasi Hills (40.31 per cent), Eastern West Khasi Hills (36.73 per cent), South West Garo Hills (34.01 per cent) and West Garo Hills (33.23 per cent).

To strengthen public awareness and participation, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya held an awareness and interaction programme with members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Sunday in a hybrid format at the MLA Hostel in Shillong.

During the session, the CEO outlined the objectives, timelines and procedures of the Special Intensive Revision and urged legislators to encourage eligible citizens to take part in the exercise.

The CEO has also been conducting weekly video conferences with District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to review the progress of house-to-house distribution and digitisation of enumeration forms.

Election officials have been instructed to closely monitor the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resolve field-level issues promptly and ensure that the revision process is completed within the timelines set by the Election Commission of India.

The Election Department acknowledged the efforts of District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, BLO supervisors and Booth Level Officers for the progress achieved so far.

It also appealed to voters who have not yet received or submitted their enumeration forms to cooperate with Booth Level Officers during house-to-house visits or contact their respective BLOs for assistance to ensure an accurate and inclusive electoral roll.