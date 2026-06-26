Meghalaya reaffirms commitment to drug-free society on International Day Against Drug Abuse

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reaffirmed the state's commitment to building a healthier, drug-free and more compassionate society.

Emphasising that the fight against addiction cannot be won by the government alone, the chief minister called for collective action involving families, communities, faith-based organisations, youth groups, civil society, frontline workers and citizens.

Highlighting the state's DREAM Mission, Sangma said the initiative is transforming individual efforts into a united movement by focusing on prevention, rehabilitation, recovery and restoring hope to those affected by addiction.

He noted that every effort, regardless of its size, has the potential to change lives, strengthen families and build a better society.

Sangma also stressed that addiction is not limited to drugs or alcohol and can take many forms. He urged people to promote healthier choices, support those struggling with addiction and help break the stigma through compassion and understanding.

Calling for continued unity and support, the chief minister said Meghalaya remains committed to ensuring that no one battles addiction alone and that every individual is given an opportunity to heal, recover and thrive.