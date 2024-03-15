The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned insurgent group based in Meghalaya, claimed responsibility for the IED blast that occurred near Shillong's controversial Punjabi Lane on March 9.

The group has issued a warning to the state government, demanding the relocation of settlers within a month.

HNLC General Secretary, Saińkupar Nongtraw, expressed the group's frustration over the government's alleged neglect in relocating the Harijan community from the area, leading them to resort to military action. He warned of potential civil war if the government fails to protect their community.

"Due to the long-standing negligence of the Meghalaya government in relocating these Harijan from this area, we have no choice but to resort to military action. This serves as a gentle reminder that if the government fails to protect our community, we may see Hynñiewtrep descend into civil war. Any community that poses a threat to Hynniewtrep will be dealt with firmly. The government must relocate them within one month or face the consequences," HNLC general secretary, Saińkupar Nongtraw said in a statement, emailed to media organisations.



Also Read: Arms and ammunition seized in Meghalaya, allegedly belonging to HNLC

The blast resulted in one person being injured, with the incident carried out by unidentified individuals. The local Khasi community has long demanded the relocation of the Harijan Colony's residents in Shillong.

Meanwhile, on March 14, in a significant development, arms and ammunition purportedly linked to the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) outfit were seized in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, according to local police reports.

The seizures, based on information provided by four individuals associated with the outfit followed their arrest in connection with an IED blast in the disputed Punjabi Lane area of Shillong. Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa Singh confirmed to the source that firearms, gelatin sticks, detonators, ignition fuses, and HNLC flags were among the items confiscated in the Ri-Bhoi district on Wednesday.