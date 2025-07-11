Meghalaya receives massive infrastructure boost with Rs 1,087 crore investment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched multiple development projects worth Rs 1,087.81 crore in Meghalaya on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the state's transformation journey.

The projects, unveiled at the LARITI - International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture in Shillong, span tourism, sports infrastructure, women's empowerment, and digital inclusion initiatives.

Sitharaman praised Meghalaya's efficient utilisation of central funds, noting that the state has received Rs 5,400 crore under the Special Assistance to State for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. "I am happy that the government has used the amount effectively for capital assets," she said. "Some states are not able to utilise their share in full; here we have Meghalaya, using its quota entirely."

The centrepiece project is the Rs 732 crore Mawkhanu Football Stadium, a state-of-the-art complex featuring a residential football academy developed in partnership with NorthEast United FC. This reinforces Meghalaya's position as India's football capital.

Tourism infrastructure received a major boost with the Rs 120.81 crore redevelopment of Umiam Lake into a world-class eco-tourism hub. The project is expected to attract over 1.27 lakh tourists annually and generate nearly 4,000 jobs.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma highlighted the state's economic progress, revealing that Meghalaya is approaching a $6-billion economy with a growth rate nearing 15%, significantly above the national average. The state aims to become one of India's top 10 states by 2032 and achieve a $10-billion economy.

Women's empowerment features prominently with Rs 132 crore allocated for working women's hostels across Shillong, Jowai, Byrnihat, and Tura, providing 1,000 beds of safe, affordable accommodation.

The digital inclusion initiative will establish 750 digital libraries in rural areas with Rs 162 crore funding, connecting youth to the National Digital Library and promoting reading culture in remote regions.

Sitharaman emphasised the central government's commitment to the Northeast, highlighting the construction of over 540 kilometres of roads and a five-fold increase in optical fibre coverage since 2014.