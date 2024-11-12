The Ministry of Finance has released Rs 27 crore to Meghalaya's rural bodies as the first installment of untied grants under the Fifteenth Finance Commission for 2021-22. The funds will support development initiatives across the state's three Autonomous District Councils - Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia.

These untied grants empower local bodies to address location-specific needs across 29 constitutionally mandated subjects, ranging from rural infrastructure to social services. The only restriction on fund usage prohibits spending on salaries and establishment costs.

The grants, recommended jointly by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti, are channelled through the state government to strengthen rural governance. By empowering local institutions with financial resources, the program aims to enhance their capacity for sustainable development.

The funding mechanism follows a biannual installment system, ensuring a regular flow of resources to support rural development projects. This financial support enables Meghalaya's Autonomous District Councils to implement targeted development programmes based on local requirements and priorities.