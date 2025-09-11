Meghalaya receives Rs 405 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission: Minister

Meghalaya has been allocated Rs 405.64 crore for 2024-25 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak told the state Assembly on September 11. The funds were sanctioned by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, he added, but the release for 2025-26 is still pending.

Marak also highlighted that pending bills for contractors under JJM, amounting to Rs 695.01 crore as of August 31, 2025, have yet to be received from the Centre.

On the education front, Minister Rakkam A Sangma reported that physical progress at Ampati Engineering College stands at 25 per cent, with Rs 15 crore already spent. He assured the Assembly that both Shillong and Ampati engineering colleges would be completed “on a war footing.”

The assurance followed concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, who urged the government to speed up construction, and Ampati MLA Miani D Shira, who pointed out the lack of a permanent approach road. Sangma said a temporary road exists but is frequently washed away during rains and promised action for a lasting solution.

Mukul Sangma expressed disappointment at not being invited to the inauguration of Shillong Engineering College, Meghalaya's first engineering college. “I am a little bit aggrieved. I requested the government to please invite all of us so that we can share the joy of the initiative,” he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma clarified that classes have started, but AICTE approval was not in place at the time of the opening. “We will do a proper programme. It is a proud moment for the state, and we will ensure everyone is invited,” he said. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma admitted he also was not part of the initial event. (With inputs from PTI)