Meghalaya reconstitutes panels to fast-track resolution of remaining Assam border dispute

The Meghalaya government has reconstituted three regional committees to expedite the resolution of the remaining six disputed sectors along the Assam-Meghalaya boundary, including the sensitive Langpih and Lapangap-Mukroh areas, officials said on June 30.

The newly constituted panels have been directed to complete field surveys and submit their recommendations within 45 days as part of the second phase of the inter-state boundary settlement process.

The decision, notified by Chief Secretary Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, supersedes an earlier order issued on March 20, 2023, and is aimed at accelerating negotiations between the two neighbouring states following the successful resolution of six disputed sectors under the first phase of the agreement.

In March 2022, Assam and Meghalaya signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) resolving six of the 12 areas of difference—Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra—covering around 36.79 square kilometres of disputed land. Under the agreement, Meghalaya received approximately 18.51 sq km, while Assam retained about 18.28 sq km.

The remaining six disputed sectors awaiting settlement are Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoonreah, Block-II, and Block-I/Psiar-Khanduli, which also includes the contentious Lapangap-Mukroh sector.

According to the notification, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will head the regional committee for Ri-Bhoi district to examine the Block-II dispute. Power Minister Metbah Lyngdoh has been appointed to lead the committee for Langpih, while Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar will chair the panel for the West Jaintia Hills sector, covering Block-I, Psiar-Khanduli and the Lapangap-Mukroh area.

The committees have been tasked with conducting joint field surveys with their counterparts from Assam. Their mandate includes verifying village records, examining historical and demographic evidence, preparing inventories of public assets, and holding consultations with local residents and other stakeholders before submitting recommendations.

Several of the unresolved sectors have witnessed violent confrontations over the years.

Langpih was the site of one of the deadliest incidents linked to the border dispute in May 2010, when four Khasi villagers were killed in firing allegedly by Assam Police following clashes in the contested area.

The Mukroh sector also witnessed a major flare-up in November 2022, when six people—including five Meghalaya residents and an Assam forest guard—were killed during a violent confrontation.

Lapangap has remained another recurring flashpoint, with repeated disputes over cultivation rights, road construction and security deployment. The area also witnessed a recent incident in which one person was killed.

The reconstitution of the committees is expected to revive the second phase of the boundary talks, with both state governments aiming to arrive at a mutually acceptable settlement of the remaining disputed sectors through dialogue and joint verification exercises.

