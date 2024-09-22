The third edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon saw a massive turnout of 7,200 runners from around the world on Saturday, September 21. The event, organised by the Meghalaya government and local sports associations, featured 21K, 10K, and 5K races.

Akashay Kumar dominated the men's 21K elite category, clocking an impressive time of 1:03:00. Lovepreet Singh and Kailash Chaudhary rounded out the podium, finishing in 1:03:19 and 1:05:00 respectively.

In the women's 21K elite race, Ankita Ben Gavit clinched victory at 1:14:04, narrowly edging out Tamsi Singh in just eight seconds. Nisha secured third place, finishing in 1:21:59.

Meghalayan runners made their mark in the 21K category. Kresstarjune Pathaw led the local men's field with a time of 1:05:21, followed by Emphius Nongrum (1:09:26) and Teiboklang Biam (1:09:54).

Phyrnai Kyndait topped the Meghalayan women's podium, finishing in 1:29:37. Bandasharai Marwei and Filinza Hansepi completed the top three with times of 1:32:50 and 1:33:55 respectively.

The event saw strong local participation, with over 2,000 runners from Sohra taking part. Community members also volunteered in various capacities, from event organisation to cheering on participants.

State officials, including Revenue and Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla and local MLAs, attended the event to show their support. The marathon is part of the government's initiative to promote health, fitness, and tourism in Meghalaya.