Meghalaya: Record turnout expected at 31st state-level inter school karate championship

A record 731 students from 101 schools will compete in the 31st State Level Inter School Karate Tournament 2025, marking a sharp rise in participation and highlighting growing interest in the sport across Meghalaya.

The three-day championship, organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association, is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 26 at the Multipurpose Indoor Hall, SAI, NEHU campus in Shillong.

This year’s registration surpasses last year’s figure of 609 participants, setting a new high for the long-running event.

The tournament continues to receive support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.

Last year, St Anthony's Higher Secondary School and Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School claimed the boys' and girls' team titles, respectively. Organisers say the rising number of participants reflects increasing enthusiasm and school-level commitment to karate in the state.