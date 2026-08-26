Meghalaya records 106 maternal deaths as child mortality indicators improve

Meghalaya recorded 106 maternal deaths in 2025-26, down from 135 in the previous financial year, Health and Family Welfare Minister Wailadmiki Shylla told MLA Santa Mary Shylla during the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on August 26.

According to figures tabled in the House, the state recorded 228 maternal deaths in 2021-22, 158 in 2022-23, 123 in 2023-24, 135 in 2024-25 and 106 in 2025-26.

The figures also showed an improvement in other child health indicators. The infant mortality rate fell from 25 in 2024-25 to 23 in 2025-26, while the neonatal mortality rate declined from 11 to 10. The under-five mortality rate dropped from 29 to 27.

Responding to Santa Mary Shylla's question on measures being taken to improve maternal and child health outcomes, Wailadmiki Shylla said the government was implementing the Chief Minister Safe Motherhood Scheme, conducting capacity-building programmes for health workers and strengthening community health centres as first referral units.

The government said it had provided Rs 18.17 crore under the Chief Minister Safe Motherhood Scheme since 2022-23, while Rs 89.45 crore had been received under central schemes between 2021 and 2025 and Rs 19.12 crore under the Janani Suraksha Yojana.