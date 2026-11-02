Meghalaya recorded a 35 per cent year-on-year growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in October, with collections rising to Rs 216 crore from Rs 160 crore in the corresponding month last year, officials said on November 1.

The state ranked third in GST revenue growth among northeastern states, after Assam and Manipur, according to official data.

Assam recorded the highest growth in the region at 47 per cent, with collections increasing to Rs 1,934 crore from Rs 1,315 crore. Manipur followed with a 40 per cent rise, taking its GST revenue to Rs 90 crore from Rs 64 crore.

Sikkim was the only state in the region to register a decline, with GST collections falling 28 per cent to Rs 221 crore in October from Rs 307 crore a year earlier.

Meghalaya also recorded a significant rise in pre-settlement State GST (SGST) collections, which surged 81 per cent to Rs 84 crore in October, compared with Rs 47 crore in the same month last year.