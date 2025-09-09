Meghalaya records 529 road fatalities in five years; reckless driving tops list: Dy CM

Meghalaya has recorded 529 deaths due to reckless and drunk driving between 2021 and 2025, with reckless driving accounting for the vast majority of fatalities.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on September 9, presented disturbing statistics showing 474 deaths from reckless driving and 55 from drunk driving across the state's 12 districts during this period.

East Khasi Hills emerged as the most dangerous district, recording 120 reckless driving deaths and 19 drunk driving fatalities over the five-year span. The district saw a particularly sharp rise in 2024 with 32 reckless driving deaths, though the number has decreased to 12 in 2025 so far.

Ri-Bhoi district followed as the second-most affected area with 109 reckless driving deaths, showing a worrying increase from 15 deaths in 2023 to 24 in 2024, before rising further to 19 deaths in 2025 despite the year being incomplete.

West Garo Hills recorded 91 reckless driving deaths over the period, with fatalities climbing from 16 in 2021 to 27 in 2024, indicating a concerning upward trend.

The data reveals that 2024 was the deadliest year for reckless driving, with 129 fatalities, while 2021 saw the highest number of drunk driving deaths at 23. Interestingly, drunk driving deaths have shown a declining trend from their 2021 peak, dropping to just 4 deaths in 2025.

Several districts, including South West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills, recorded no drunk driving deaths throughout the five-year period, while some areas like South Garo Hills showed dramatic variations in reckless driving fatalities.

The statistics were presented in response to questions from legislator Ardent M. Basaiawmoit during the autumn session, highlighting growing concerns about road safety across the state.