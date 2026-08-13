Meghalaya records 574 new HIV cases in three months; casual sex accounts for 52 per cent

Meghalaya has reported 574 new HIV infections in the first quarter of 2026, including 16 pregnant women, prompting the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) to intensify awareness, testing and prevention efforts across the state.

The latest figures were released as MACS launched the Statewide Intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Campaign 3.0 at Lady Keane College in Shillong on Wednesday, coinciding with International Youth Day.

According to MACS data, around 52 per cent of HIV infections in Meghalaya are attributed to casual sexual contact, while 32 per cent are linked to regular partners or spouses. Injecting drug use accounts for nine per cent of infections, commercial sex exposure for four per cent and mother-to-child transmission for around 2.5 per cent.

Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, who launched the campaign, stressed the need to eliminate stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV while encouraging greater testing and timely treatment.

"Ending HIV cannot be the responsibility of MACS alone. It requires collective efforts from the Health Department, other government departments, educational institutions, local communities, civil society organisations, healthcare workers, parents, teachers and young people," Shylla said.

He said the government had approved a five-year plan to strengthen Meghalaya's response to HIV/AIDS and urged stakeholders to turn the two-month campaign into a broader statewide movement focused on awareness, prevention, testing, treatment and dignity.

The campaign will focus on the four major routes of HIV transmission — unprotected sexual contact, sharing infected needles and syringes, mother-to-child transmission and transfusion of infected blood.

MACS Project Director Dr K L Iawbor said misinformation and stigma remained major challenges and stressed the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

As part of the campaign, MACS plans to reach 126 villages, 3,000 schools and 85 colleges, besides conducting 15,000 door-to-door interactions across Meghalaya. Public performances, flash mobs, health camps and QR codes providing information on HIV and available services will also be used to spread awareness.

Shylla highlighted the importance of young people in the state's HIV response, noting that around 51 per cent of Meghalaya's population is below 20 years of age. He urged students and Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges to actively participate in awareness programmes and help disseminate accurate information about HIV prevention and treatment.

The latest figures, officials said, underline the need for sustained awareness, testing and prevention efforts across the state.