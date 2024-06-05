Meghalaya has recorded the fifth-lowest percentage of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) pass outs in the country.

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the medical entrance exam, the data as per the Ministry of Education revealed that out of the 3,815 candidates who attempted the exam in Meghalaya, only 1,837 passed it which is the fifth-lowest pass percentage (48.15 per cent) in the country.

Kashish Samee, a candidate from the General category topped the results in Meghalaya and secured a rank of 3,732.

Earlier, during the conduct of the exams there were reported discrepancies in at least two examination centers in Jowai and Nongpoh, however, it remains uncertain whether these issues impacted the results or not.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya saw a pass rate of 49.01 per cent in 2023.

Meanwhile, reported irregularities encompassed the distribution of two different sets of exam papers, failure to collect admit cards, and inadequate instructions provided to students. The latter allegedly resulted in some individuals being unable to complete the test.

In 2024, Meghalaya’s pass percentage was higher than Assam which recorded a pass percentage of 47.71 per cent, Madhya Pradesh which recorded 45.67 per cent, Mizoram with 47.75 per cent and Tripura with a pass percentage of 47.31.