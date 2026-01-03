Meghalaya records first full freight rake loading at Mendipathar

Meghalaya has achieved a milestone in railway freight movement with its first-ever full freight rake loading, the Northeast Frontier Railway said on January 3.

The operation was carried out last week at Mendipathar, North Garo Hills District, the state’s only railway head, where a complete rake of 42 covered wagons loaded with coal was dispatched to Jalalgarh.

Railway officials said the development signals the station’s readiness to handle large-scale freight operations.

Mendipathar had entered the railway freight network on February 4 last year with its first unloading operation. Since then, the station has handled 29 mini rakes and six full rakes, together equivalent to 20.5 full rakes.

The commencement of full rake loading is expected to strengthen freight connectivity, ease the movement of goods and support economic activity across Meghalaya, officials said.