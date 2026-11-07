Meghalaya recorded its warmest year since 1901 in 2025, with the annual mean temperature reaching 20.77 degrees Celsius, even as the state received 43 per cent less than normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report.

The findings are part of the IMD's Statement on Climate for Meghalaya: 2025, prepared by its Climate Research and Services office in Pune in collaboration with the Meghalaya government. The assessment analyses temperature trends, rainfall patterns and extreme weather events using climate records dating back to 1901.

The annual mean temperature of 20.77 degrees Celsius was 0.96 degrees above the 1991-2020 long-period average. Both maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal for most of the year.

According to the report, the annual minimum temperature was the highest recorded since 1901, while the maximum temperature ranked third highest. The five warmest years in Meghalaya's recorded climate history were 2025, 2023, 2024, 2021 and 2022.

Between 1901 and 2025, the state's annual mean temperature increased at a rate of 0.73 degrees Celsius per century. Maximum temperatures rose faster, at 0.85 degrees per century, compared with 0.62 degrees for minimum temperatures.

The warming was particularly pronounced during the southwest monsoon season, when maximum temperatures were 1.2 degrees above normal, making it the warmest monsoon season on record in terms of maximum temperature since 1901.

Monsoon rainfall 43% below normal

Despite the record warmth, Meghalaya experienced a significant rainfall deficit in 2025. The state received 73 per cent of its annual long-period average rainfall, while the southwest monsoon delivered only 57 per cent of its normal precipitation.

The southwest monsoon accounts for 71.8 per cent of Meghalaya's annual rainfall. The overall annual deficit was partly offset by excess precipitation during the pre-monsoon season, which contributes around 19.1 per cent of the state's annual rainfall.

Rainfall remained predominantly below normal from June to October, with July recording the highest deficiency. The assessment found deficient rainfall during the winter, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons, while excess pre-monsoon precipitation helped reduce the overall annual shortfall.

Wide variations in district-wise rainfall

The district-wise assessment revealed considerable variations across Meghalaya. Of the 11 districts covered in the 2025 analysis, six received deficient rainfall, three recorded normal precipitation, one received large excess rainfall and one experienced large deficiency.

South West Khasi Hills recorded large excess rainfall, while West Jaintia Hills experienced large deficient rainfall.

The IMD's Standardised Precipitation Index (SPI), used to assess wet and dry conditions, indicated mildly wet conditions only in East Garo Hills. The remaining districts experienced varying degrees of dryness.

An analysis of annual rainfall trends between 1951 and 2024 showed an increasing trend in three adjoining districts in western Meghalaya, while the remaining districts recorded a declining trend. Data for five districts, however, were unavailable for this long-term assessment.

Extreme rainfall events despite overall deficit

Despite the overall rainfall shortfall, several parts of Meghalaya experienced episodes of intense precipitation during 2025.

The IMD recorded heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at multiple stations, including Cherrapunji, Mawsynram and Shillong. Some locations received more than 204.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, crossing the IMD threshold for extremely heavy rainfall.

The report also documented instances of floods, lightning, thunderstorms, gale and hailstorm-related events during the year.

The coexistence of deficient seasonal rainfall and episodes of extreme precipitation highlights the uneven distribution and intensity of rainfall across the state.

The IMD assessment is intended to provide a scientific basis for planning in sectors such as agriculture, water management, power, health and disaster management. However, the report does not establish the direct impact of the 2025 temperature and rainfall patterns on crop yields, water availability or household livelihoods, which would require separate assessments.