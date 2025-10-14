Meghalaya register maiden win in Vinoo Mankad Trophy with dominant display

Meghalaya secured their first victory of the U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2025–26, defeating Arunachal Pradesh by 71 runs in the Plate Group fixture held in Chandigarh on October 13.

After opting to bat first, Meghalaya were bowled out for 137 in 40.3 overs. Despite the modest total, they produced a disciplined bowling performance to bundle out Arunachal for just 66 in 17.3 overs.

Early in the match, Arunachal’s bowlers had Meghalaya struggling at 22 for 3. However, a composed innings from Angkit Tamang proved decisive. Tamang remained unbeaten on 67 off 124 balls, striking six fours and a six, while Rudra Singh Rathor chipped in with 21 during a crucial fourth-wicket partnership. Tamang’s steady knock held the innings together as wickets tumbled at the other end.

Defending a low total, Meghalaya’s bowlers rose to the occasion. Apandanka Marak led the attack with figures of 4 for 25 from seven overs, while Angkit continued his fine day with the ball, taking 4 for 10 in 4.3 overs. Gaurav Narleng added two wickets to seal the convincing win.

The result comes as a timely boost for Meghalaya after two early losses in the tournament. They will aim to build on this momentum when they face Nagaland next on Wednesday.