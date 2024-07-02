The first case under the newly-implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law was registered in Meghalaya’s Nongpoh, on July 1.

The case which was registered under Section 303(2), was filed for a two-wheeler theft at the Nongpoh police station.

According to media reports, an individual from the region filed a complaint regarding his two-wheeler being stolen from Ri Bhoi district’s Lailad area.

Earlier, the Department of Law at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) conducted an awareness program on India's three new criminal laws, reaching out to local residents in Shillong.

The event, held on June 29 at Dorbar Hall in Mawkynroh, Umshing, attracted over 30 participants from the community.

Faculty members Dr A.K. Singh, Dr R. Sil, and Dr Shishir Tiwari presented the key provisions of the new laws, with Daiaman Langstang providing Khasi language interpretation to ensure clear communication with the local audience.