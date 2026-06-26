Meghalaya releases rehabilitated pangolin, palm civet into protected sanctuary

A rescued Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) and an Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) have been released into Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary after undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the Meghalaya State Zoo, marking a significant conservation effort for two ecologically important species.

The Chinese pangolin was rescued by the Nongpoh Wildlife Range from NH-6 near Nongpoh, while the Asian palm civet was rescued from Jaintia Hills in a severely injured condition. Both animals were shifted to the Meghalaya State Zoo, where they received veterinary treatment and remained under observation until experts certified them fit for release.

The release was carried out jointly by the Meghalaya State Zoo and the Nongpoh Wildlife Range under the Khasi Hills Wildlife Division.

Forest officials said the release is particularly important as the Chinese pangolin is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List and is protected under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The species continues to face severe threats from illegal wildlife trafficking and habitat loss.

Pangolins are natural pest controllers, feeding primarily on ants and termites, while Asian palm civets help regenerate forests by dispersing seeds. Officials said both species play an important role in maintaining ecological balance.

The Forest Department said seven cases involving the illegal smuggling of pangolins and pangolin scales have been detected in Meghalaya over the past five years. It urged the public to report wild animals in distress so they can be rescued, treated and released back into their natural habitat.