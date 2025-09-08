Meghalaya releases Rs 6.17 crore in scholarships for tribal students, more funds pending

The Meghalaya government has sanctioned Rs 6.17 crore to support 10,346 Scheduled Tribe students under the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme for the 2024–25 academic session.

This marks the second installment of funds released through the Centre’s Umbrella Scholarship initiative, covering students pursuing professional, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

According to the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, the state requires a total of Rs 102.4 crore to extend the scholarship to all 60,226 eligible applicants. Officials confirmed that delays in Aadhaar and bank account linkage have limited the current disbursement to a fraction of the students.

The Centre has been releasing funds in phases, while the state government has committed to releasing its share as directed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to ensure all beneficiaries are covered.

The department added that pending scholarships will be distributed in the latter half of the 2025–26 financial year.