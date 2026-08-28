Meghalaya releases Rs 93.7 crore scholarship instalment for 96,812 ST students

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma released Rs 93.7 crore as the first instalment of post-matric scholarships for 96,812 Scheduled Tribe students for the 2025-26 academic year.

The amount, equivalent to 40 per cent of the total scholarship outlay, will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

The total estimated expenditure under the Umbrella Post-Matric Scholarship scheme for ST students this academic year is Rs 198.42 crore. The Centre has contributed Rs 84.55 crore, while the state government has sanctioned Rs 9.4 crore as its 10 per cent share.

Addressing students at a programme at Shillong College, Sangma said the scholarship would help cover tuition fees, hostel costs, books and other educational expenses.

The release was delayed this year following the Centre’s introduction of a Single Nodal Agency system for real-time transfer of scholarship funds. Under the new mechanism, money is transferred directly by the Reserve Bank of India to beneficiaries once the state completes verification and other formalities.

Sangma said students should expect the funds to reach their accounts within four to five working days. He also directed the Education Department to closely track failed transactions caused by incorrect bank details, Aadhaar-seeding problems and other mismatches so that eligible students are not left out.

The chief minister said the scholarship release was part of broader efforts to address longstanding issues in Meghalaya’s education sector. He also urged students to take responsibility and focus on finding solutions as technology continues to reshape jobs and skills.

“Let’s be positive. Let’s not be the problem; let’s be part of the solution, at home, in our community, college, state and country,” Sangma said.

The National Scholarship Portal for the 2026-27 academic year opened on July 3 and will remain open until November 30 for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for ST students.

Sangma said officials had been instructed to begin verification and sanctioning early this time to prevent delays in disbursing scholarships.