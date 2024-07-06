The Rerapara Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block in South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, has initiated relief distribution to families impacted by recent flooding. 266 households in the villages of Goramara, Garobadha, and Modhupara received Gratuitous Relief (GR) in the form of essential food items and drinking water.

Armand Ch. Momin, MCS, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rerapara C&RD Block and Executive Magistrate, oversaw the distribution process. The relief effort reached approximately 1,722 individuals who have been struggling with the aftermath of persistent heavy rains in the region.

The affected areas have experienced significant flooding over the past few days, prompting local authorities to take swift action. The distribution of GR aims to provide immediate assistance to these communities, ensuring access to basic necessities during this challenging period.

While this relief effort addresses the immediate needs of the affected population, officials are also working on developing longer-term recovery plans.