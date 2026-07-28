Meghalaya relocates Shillong street vendors to designated vending zones; CM announces livelihood grant

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 28 said the state government has begun relocating street vendors from Shillong's Polo and Jail Road areas to newly developed designated vending zones as part of efforts to create a cleaner, safer and more organised city while protecting the livelihoods of vendors.

In a post on X, Sangma said the vendors have started operating from the new vending zones located at the parking lot opposite SBI and near Matri Mandir in Polo under the Meghalaya Street Vendors Scheme.

The chief minister said the relocation was carried out after extensive consultations with vendors and other stakeholders to ensure that the transition remained smooth, voluntary and respectful.

To support vendors during the relocation, the state government has introduced the Chief Minister's Urban Livelihood Grant, which will provide financial assistance to eligible street vendors shifting to the newly designated vending spaces.

Sangma said the initiative aims to create better livelihood opportunities for vendors while improving pedestrian movement, reducing traffic congestion and making Shillong more accessible and people-friendly.

"Our efforts to create a cleaner, safer and more organized Shillong are moving forward while protecting the dignity and livelihoods of our street vendors," the chief minister said.

The relocation forms part of the Meghalaya government's broader urban management strategy to balance planned city development with the interests of informal sector workers.