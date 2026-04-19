Meghalaya renames key roads; nodal officer appointed for public services act

The Meghalaya government has announced a set of road renamings across the state, with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (B).

Under the changes, “Blessed Mother Teresa” road will now be known as “Saint Teresa Road”, while “Rev Nichol’s Roy Road” has been corrected and renamed “Rev. J.J.M Nichols Roy Road”. The PWD road stretch from Thorika Rabha to Nibari has been renamed “Utpal Rabha Road”.

Authorities have also renamed “Pasyih Garampani Road (P.G Road)” as “Phramer–Shangpung–Saphai Road”. Another route, running from Wahthapbru locality towards Jaiaw Pdeng via Mission Compound, will now be called “Dr. Friday Lyngdoh Road”.

Officials said the notification has been circulated to all concerned departments and stakeholders for compliance and necessary action.

In a separate development, the Cooperation Department has designated a nodal officer for matters related to the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, 2020. According to a notification issued on April 16, CS Khongwir, Joint Secretary of the department, has been appointed to the role.