Meghalaya officials informed that the long-pending repair work on the Shillong-Dawki road will resume soon after incessant rain has wreaked havoc across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had earlier informed that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) had issued three packages - Umshyrpi Bridge to Upper Shillong, Mylliem to Pynursla and Lower Pynursla to Dawki.

The project work on the road till Upper Shillong has witness progress, however the repair work has been highly affected due to the rain.

Meanwhile, the progress on the road towards Pynursla is underway as officials have cut sections of the earth at many places, as per media reports.

Amid incessant rain across the state, the repair work has been affected widely.

Reportedly, the concluding work on the Dawki road is yet to resume, along with the construction of the Dawki bridge.

According to the NHIDCL officials, the final stretch of the Shillong-Dawki road will have four lanes.