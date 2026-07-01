Meghalaya replaces MGNREGA, receives Rs 1,100 crore for VB-G RAM G rollout

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,100 crore for Meghalaya to implement the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) till March 31, 2027, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on June 30 after the state cabinet adopted the new rural employment law, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Sangma said the allocation for the nine-month period from July to March will be shared between the Centre and the state in a 90:10 ratio, with the Centre bearing 90 per cent of the cost. However, any expenditure beyond the sanctioned ₹1,100 crore will have to be fully borne by the state government.

The chief minister said the rural employment programme was implemented under the existing MGNREGA guidelines during the first quarter of the current financial year before the transition to the new framework.

The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 increases the guaranteed number of employment days from 100 to 125 annually and expands the list of permissible works from around 250 under MGNREGA to more than 320.

Sangma said the new law allows the construction of anganwadi centres and school buildings, which were not permitted under the previous scheme. It also places greater emphasis on rural roads, connectivity, livelihood generation, environmental protection, water conservation and forest management.

He said the expanded scope of the scheme would provide the state with greater flexibility to undertake development projects while creating additional employment opportunities in rural areas.