Meghalaya reports adequate LPG supply, warns against panic booking

The authorities in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills have said there is sufficient stock of domestic LPG across the district and supply remains stable, even as minor transit delays have slightly slowed distribution.

A press release issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) stated that oil marketing companies and authorised distributors are continuing a regular supply of LPG cylinders without disruption. Current stock levels are adequate to meet consumer demand, it said.

However, officials acknowledged a temporary delay in clearing distribution backlogs, estimated at around 1.2 to 1.4 days, attributing it to transit-related issues.

The district administration has advised residents not to resort to panic booking or hoarding of LPG cylinders, warning that such practices could create artificial shortages and inconvenience other consumers.

Consumers have been asked to continue booking cylinders through regular channels. In cases of technical issues during online booking, manual booking through gas agencies has been recommended.

The administration also urged consumers to complete their e-KYC verification at the earliest to ensure smooth and transparent distribution.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored to maintain an uninterrupted supply. Citizens have been requested to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

For grievances or irregularities in supply, consumers may contact their respective LPG distributors or report the matter to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.