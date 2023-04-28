After two years Garo Hills recorded its first casualty from Covid on August 27, 2022 while under hospitalization at Tura Holy Cross Hospital.

The patient 41 years old of age was a resident of Rajabala, West Garo Hills. The 41-year-old was rushed to Tura Holy Cross Hospital after complications of breathlessness and high fever April 22.

On admitting, his health gradually and the patient passed away on Thursday afternoon, making it the first casualty of this highly infectious viral disease in the last two years.

Also Read: Tripura: Amidst Covid, state recorded 30 cases of Malaria, Diarrhea in rural hamlets

As per reports, India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated. The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, it said.