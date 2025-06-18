Facing a sharp rise in HIV cases, the Meghalaya government is ramping up its response. Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday chaired an emergency meeting with senior health officials, doctors, and department heads to draw up an action plan to curb the spread of the virus.

At a press briefing following the meeting, Lyngdoh revealed that the state is now reporting nearly 900 new HIV cases every year — a number she called “deeply concerning.”

She pointed to drug use involving needle sharing and unprotected sex, particularly involving commercial sex workers, as key drivers of the surge. A reluctance among people to get tested voluntarily is compounding the crisis, she warned.

“This is not just a public health issue. It’s threatening the well-being of entire communities,” Lyngdoh said, urging immediate and collective action.

The government’s response will focus on mass awareness drives to promote prevention and early detection. Lyngdoh also called for stronger grassroots involvement, appealing to traditional village heads and religious leaders to become active partners in the state’s outreach efforts.

Officials confirmed that public education campaigns will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, targeting high-risk groups and emphasising responsible sexual health practices, safe drug use, and access to testing facilities.