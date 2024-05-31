Rescue teams have recovered the body of 16-year-old Lumlang Riahtam from the debris of the landslide that struck two houses in Nongpriang village on May 30. This development comes a day after the body of 75-year-old Phisar Nongrum was retrieved from the site.

Despite the recovery of two bodies, the search continues for the remaining two missing persons, Kynmaw Syngai, 70, and Benti Riahtam, 60. A joint team comprising police, fire and emergency services, and the State Disaster Response Force is engaged in the arduous rescue efforts.

The rescue operations have been hindered by the lack of mobile network connectivity in the area, forcing the teams to trek for two hours, covering 7,000 steps, to reach the village.

Undeterred by the challenging conditions, the rescue teams are determined to continue their search operations on May 31, with members staying overnight in the village to ensure round-the-clock efforts are made to locate the missing individuals.