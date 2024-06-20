The Meghalaya Reservation Policy has become a focal point of recent discussions, with numerous organizations and political parties presenting their suggestions to the Expert Committee, chaired by Mool Chand Garg.

A. L. Hek, senior BJP leader and Meghalaya Cabinet Minister, has submitted recommendations aimed at revising the state's Reservation Policy. His proposals, directed to Mool Chand Garg, the Chairman of the Expert Committee and a retired Judge, seek to refine the policy by introducing sub-categories while maintaining its core principles.

Hek's recommendations, grounded in resolutions and office memorandums dated January 12, 1972, and May 10, 2022, include:

1. Introducing a 15% reservation for the General Category.

2. Dividing the 40% reservation for Khasi and Jaintia communities into 20% for families below the poverty line (BPL) and 20% for the broader Khasi and Jaintia communities.

3. Splitting the 40% reservation for Garo communities similarly, with 20% for BPL families and 20% for the general Garo community.

4. Establishing a 5% reservation for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes of Meghalaya.

The Expert Committee plans to hold public hearings in Shillong and all other District Headquarters to gather feedback. Stakeholders and NGOs can submit their suggestions or comments on the State Reservation Policy in writing. Submissions should be addressed to Mr. L.K. Diengdoh, Secretary, Expert Committee, Personnel & AR(B) Department, Room 513, Meghalaya Civil Secretariat (Main Building), Shillong, 793001, or via email at rpexpertcommittee@gmail.com by July 15, 2024.

The proposed revisions aim to ensure equitable distribution of opportunities while addressing the needs of the most vulnerable sections of society. The upcoming public hearings and feedback process are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final recommendations of the Expert Committee.

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