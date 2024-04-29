The Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy in Meghalaya held its second physical meeting in the Shillong under the Chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Mr. Mool Chand Garg, on April 27.

In the meeting, the Expert Committee decided that a public notice would be issued for the pubic in order to seek consultations, suggestions and comments on the State Reservation Policy.

The committee also made a decision that public hearings would thereon be conducted in Shillong and all other District Headquarters or in places which may be decided by the committee after receiving comments and suggestions from stakeholders. Meanwhile, this development will also ensure that stakeholders are able to put forth their opinions and contribute to shaping their State Reservation Policy in the state.

Retired Justice Dr. Satish Chandra, Professor D.V. Kumar, Prof. Chander Shekhar and Prof. Subhadip Mukherjee and officials from the Personnel Department of the Meghalaya government were present in the meeting.

The press release released by the committee noted that the next meeting will be held in May, 2024.