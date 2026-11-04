Newly inducted Meghalaya minister Paul Lyngdoh has been assigned the tourism, social welfare, and arts and culture portfolios following a reshuffle of departments among three cabinet ministers, officials said on November 4.

The reshuffle was notified by the personnel department with immediate effect, following an order issued by Governor on the recommendation of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Under the revised allocation, Timothy D Shira has been given charge of the agriculture and farmers welfare, power, and water resources departments.

Lyngdoh, who took the oath as a cabinet minister on Monday, joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) last week after quitting his parent party, the United Democratic Party (UDP). Two other UDP MLAs also switched to the NPP alongside him, reducing the regional party's strength in the Assembly to one legislator.

The political shift came after eight other UDP MLAs joined the BJP last month.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Laban MLA Sanbor Shullai has been assigned the animal husbandry and veterinary, fisheries, taxation, legal metrology, and printing and stationery portfolios.