Unrest in Langpih continues as local residents of Noapara, West Khasi Hills District, took to the streets to strongly oppose the Assam Government’s forceful construction of the MGNREGA road from Noapara to Balwa Wari falls, Mawshynrut in Langpih area.

It may be mentioned that this area falls in the second phase of border talks between the Meghalaya and the Assam governments.

Residents of Noapara also informed about the construction of the road to the Police at Langpih Outpost, stating that the people have been against this since 2021.

They said the Government of Assam with the help of the Assam police has started building this road illegally.

A Police team from the Langpih outpost along with the officers of the Aradonga Out Post went to the site to investigate the matter on Thursday.

In their investigation, they learnt that the Assam under the guidance of the in-charge Assam PPP along with the Circle Officer of Boko Police Station were on the site and were guarding the JCB which was used for the construction of the Noapara road. It was then stopped by 50-80 people of Noapara who stood against the construction of the road on site.

Police informed that the people were unwilling to cooperate and refused to listen to the police officers of both Assam and Meghalaya.

Police also stated that a man named Dambar Bhatrai of Noapara was the person responsible for bringing the MGNREGA scheme without proper discussions with the people of Noapara and neither informing the Rangbah Shnong of Nongshong Shnong about the project, which will be connecting Kyrshai village. The people said it was this that created mayhem in the whole village.

No information was given to the Rangbah Shnong except that Secretary Shnong knew about this MGNREGA scheme.

The Circle Officer of Boko as well as the BDO of Mawshynrut conducted a meeting in which the people were asked to conduct a proper meeting between themselves to come up with a decision on whether or not to have this road and also to inform the Deputy Commissioners of both the states.