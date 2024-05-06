Recent weather conditions have led to structural damage in certain parts of Meghalaya.

The government is actively working on relief efforts to promptly address this situation.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors, prioritize safety, and immediately report any emergencies to the authorities. This message is brought to you by the Meghalaya Government.

In the wake of severe weather conditions wreaking havoc across several regions of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X today, announcing the widespread damage caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Severe weather ravages state, CM Conrad Sangma calls for urgent relief efforts

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department predicts a heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms & gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India till 7th May. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next seven days.

Earlier, on April 1, a furious rainstorm unleashed its fury across multiple areas, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Villages in Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills District bore the brunt of the tempest, with reports indicating extensive damage to residential properties and heartbreaking loss of life.