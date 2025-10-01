Meghalaya resolves Sohra land dispute, approves new rules, launches e-Cabinet for paperless governance

The Meghalaya government cleared several key decisions, including the settlement of a decades-old land dispute in Sohra, approval of new service rules, and the launch of a paperless governance system.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who chaired the cabinet meeting, said that 128 acres of disputed land at Saitsohpen in Sohra Civil Sub-Division would be handed over to the ‘Elaka’ of Hima Sohra, while the remaining portion would remain under the General Administration Department (GAD). The decision was based on recommendations of a committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, which engaged with stakeholders for over a year.

The dispute, dating back to the British era, saw the Elaka claiming ownership based on historical records and occupation. “With this decision, the long-pending issue between the Elaka and the GAD department will hopefully be resolved,” Sangma said.

The cabinet also approved the standard operating procedure for the newly inaugurated Taraghar State Guest House and cleared the Meghalaya Directorate and District Drivers' Service Rules, 2025. The Chief Minister said the new rules were necessary as they directly impact recruitment and promotion of employees.

In a step towards digital transformation, the government launched the e-Cabinet system, enabling ministers to review agendas, documents and past cabinet decisions online, with electronic approvals. “This will ensure efficiency, security and a paperless environment,” Sangma said, adding that robust measures are in place to ensure access only for authorised ministers.