Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the virtual inauguration of the state's first scientific coal mine in East Jaintia Hills through a tweet posted on Monday.

"After almost a decade of ban on coal mining, we have today inaugurated the first scientific coal mine in East Jaintia Hills. Truly a historic and red letter day for the people of Meghalaya," the Chief Minister tweeted on March 17.

This development follows agreements signed between the central government and three miners from the state in January 2025, marking a significant milestone in Meghalaya's efforts to resume coal mining operations under safer protocols.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on unscientific "rat-hole mining" in the state ten years ago due to safety and environmental concerns. This traditional method involved digging narrow tunnels only 3-4 feet high, resulting in numerous fatalities over the past decade.

Prior to the 2014 ban, coal mining generated approximately Rs 700 crore in annual revenue for Meghalaya, making it one of the state's most substantial income sources.

In January, Sangma described the signing of escrow agreements as a "significant stride" in helping coal miners overcome the NGT restrictions. The agreements were established between the Controller of Coal, Government of India, and project proponents for mining sites in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts.

Coal India Limited serves as the third party in these agreements, which are legal contracts outlining terms under which assets are held until specific conditions are met.

The Chief Minister also noted that 12 additional applications for scientific coal mining are in advanced stages of approval, demonstrating the state government's continued commitment to reviving the industry under safer practices.